Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 613 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.35. 8,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,411. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $231.57.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total transaction of $109,201.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 223,908 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,617 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

