Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $62.13 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.6% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $445.44. 324,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,063,706. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $373.26 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $461.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

