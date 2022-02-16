Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 0.4% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 41.5% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 83.6% during the second quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

Shares of LOW traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.19. The stock had a trading volume of 52,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,227. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.76. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

