Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,347 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,018 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,795.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after buying an additional 108,459 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.9% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 16.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,163,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $128,355,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,258,114. The firm has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.85.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

