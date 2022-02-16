Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 476 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WST traded down $11.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.12. 17,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,726. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $413.78 and a 200 day moving average of $426.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

