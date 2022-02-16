VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised VOC Energy Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of VOC opened at $5.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.92. VOC Energy Trust has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 50,348 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

