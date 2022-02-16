VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised VOC Energy Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
Shares of VOC opened at $5.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.92. VOC Energy Trust has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78.
VOC Energy Trust Company Profile
VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VOC Energy Trust (VOC)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.