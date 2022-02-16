Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $442.98 million, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $174,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $729,250 in the last ninety days. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.