Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $442.98 million, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04.
In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $174,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $729,250 in the last ninety days. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Vishay Precision Group Company Profile
Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.
