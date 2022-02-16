Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.88.

Shares of SPCE opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $57.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.