VideoCoin (VID) Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $59.84 million and approximately $546,368.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.