Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

VCTR stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $43.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Victory Capital news, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $4,405,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $106,631,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028. 10.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 595,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,764,000 after purchasing an additional 80,434 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 123,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 103,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

