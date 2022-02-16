Vestcor Inc Increases Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Vestcor Inc grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 228.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,240 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc owned 0.23% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $9,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNL. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of BNL stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.26. 6,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,621. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

