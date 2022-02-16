Vestcor Inc Has $43.30 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 36,191 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.6% of Vestcor Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 92,428 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,664,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $660,095,000 after acquiring an additional 69,024 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,739.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 35,513 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.58. 2,202,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,253,148. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.