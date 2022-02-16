Vestcor Inc Acquires 4,563 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of Vestcor Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.47. 164,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,536,498. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $374.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $364.05 and its 200 day moving average is $354.27.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.91, for a total transaction of $29,837,842.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,026,454 shares of company stock valued at $360,161,352. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.24.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

