Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. Veru has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.91 million, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Veru will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 833.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

