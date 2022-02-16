Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,727 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,131,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.16% of Wintrust Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 21.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 123,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 22,052 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at $757,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 10.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 18,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,708. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.11.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTFC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

