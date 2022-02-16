Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 390,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,034,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 984.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,935,000 after purchasing an additional 411,017 shares in the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC lifted its position in DT Midstream by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,400,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTM traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.18. 24,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,000. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DTM. Mizuho upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

