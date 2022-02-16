Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $73,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $14,584,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,908 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,617. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $194.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.19.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

