Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Acquired by Mcmorgan & Co. LLC

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 278.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,539 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 48,033.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 945,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,363,000 after buying an additional 943,856 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 23.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,465,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,203,000 after buying an additional 647,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 165.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after buying an additional 516,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Verint Systems by 16.1% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,528,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,041,000 after buying an additional 488,686 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -202.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $279,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $87,241.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

