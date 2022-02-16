Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Position Trimmed by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,009 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $229.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.55. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.49 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,791 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,968. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.11.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

