Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.160-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.73 million.Varonis Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.100 EPS.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.77.
Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.95. 827,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,894. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average of $55.31. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 723,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,277,000 after acquiring an additional 23,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
Varonis Systems Company Profile
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Varonis Systems (VRNS)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.