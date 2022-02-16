Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,952,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 42.0% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $433,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,556,000 after acquiring an additional 43,703 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,618. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $194.11 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

