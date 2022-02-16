Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Raised by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $212.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $195.92 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.59 and a 200-day moving average of $222.78.

