Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Trimmed by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 214,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,315,000 after buying an additional 51,006 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 33,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $212.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.92 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

