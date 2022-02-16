Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,159 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $478,914,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,111 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,704,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,083,000 after purchasing an additional 76,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,284,000 after purchasing an additional 81,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $72.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,967. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $75.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.75.

