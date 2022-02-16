Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Lifted by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 9.6% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $112,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,523,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000.

VOE traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $147.51. 6,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,897. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

