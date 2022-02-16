Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 925,200 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the January 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,877.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $8,799,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 23,552 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VYMI opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.32. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $63.33 and a 52-week high of $71.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.964 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.