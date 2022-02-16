Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s 10th Largest Position

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after acquiring an additional 640,898 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after purchasing an additional 454,793 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after purchasing an additional 435,984 shares during the period. VPR Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,235,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 598,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,922,000 after purchasing an additional 280,275 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,979. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

