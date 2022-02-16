Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vale produced 315.6 Million tons (MT) of iron ore in 2021, up 5.1% from prior-year levels. For 2022, the company anticipates iron ore production between 320 Mt and 335 Mt. The company ended 2021 with 340 Mt of production capacity and expects to achieve 370 Mt by 2022-end after the ramp-up of the tailings filtration plants at the Itabira and Brucutu sites and their respective additions in tailings storage capacity. It is expected to benefit from rising iron ore and copper prices. Its efforts to improve productivity, introduce more high-quality ore in the market and control costs will favor results. Backed by a solid balance sheet, Vale continues to invest in growth projects that will drive growth. Vale has inked an agreement to sell its coal business that will help it focus on core businesses and become a leader in low-carbon mining.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vale in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.05.

VALE opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 81,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

