VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) to Issue $0.03 — Dividend

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of EGY opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $326.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.92. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $915,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

