VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) to Issue $0.03 — Dividend

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Shares of EGY opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $326.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.92. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.98.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VAALCO Energy (EGY)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.