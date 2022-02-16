Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Trading Up 5.3%

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12.

About Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR)

Uwharrie Capital Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm is community-oriented, emphasizing the well-being of the people in its region above financial gain in directing its corporate decisions. It operates through the following subsidiaries: Bank of Stanly, The Strategic Alliance Corp., BOS Agency, Inc, Gateway Mortgage, Inc, Anson Bank & Trust Co, Cabarrus Bank & Trust Co, Strategic Investment Advisors, Inc, and Uwharrie Mortgage, Inc The company was founded on February 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Albemarle, NC.

