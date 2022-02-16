USDK (USDK) Hits Market Cap of $28.58 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. USDK has a market cap of $28.58 million and approximately $95.67 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

