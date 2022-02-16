USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.250-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

USNA traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,736. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.13 and its 200-day moving average is $97.33. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $37,116.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $633,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 49,023 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

