USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE USAC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,937. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 961.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 66,374 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 281,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

