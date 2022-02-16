USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.
Shares of NYSE USAC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,937. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 2.09.
USA Compression Partners Company Profile
USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.
