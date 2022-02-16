USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.
NYSE:USAC opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 2.09.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -477.27%.
USAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.
About USA Compression Partners
USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.
