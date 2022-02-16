USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

NYSE:USAC opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -477.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 395.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 281,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

USAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

