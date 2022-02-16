US Foods (USFD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE USFD opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.28, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. US Foods has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

