Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

UBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,048,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,181,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,045,000 after buying an additional 160,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,835,000 after buying an additional 43,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,288,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 557,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,883,000 after buying an additional 436,210 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UBA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 110,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,478. The company has a market capitalization of $780.73 million, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.96%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

