Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) PT Lowered to $245.00 at JMP Securities

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JMP Securities from $315.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 124.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.09.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $109.11 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 136.39.

In other Upstart news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total transaction of $159,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,619,701 shares of company stock worth $307,745,784. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,164,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,314,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

