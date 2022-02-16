Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Acquired by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,729,357 shares during the period. Upstart makes up about 7.2% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Upstart worth $1,345,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPST. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.09.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded up $34.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.95. 601,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,241,974. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.66. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $401.49.

In other Upstart news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total value of $159,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total transaction of $70,396,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,619,701 shares of company stock worth $307,745,784. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

