UnMarshal (MARSH) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last Week

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $452,191.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UnMarshal has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00044085 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.09 or 0.07041294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,589.48 or 0.99973200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00049440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00051371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002907 BTC.

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnMarshal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnMarshal using one of the exchanges listed above.

