Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $300.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 19.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Brody sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $29,689.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 5,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $169,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,447 shares of company stock valued at $497,589. 31.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 8,053.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the second quarter worth $245,000. 46.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.