United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) by 114.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,949 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in United States Gasoline Fund were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 364.1% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 51,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UGA opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.61.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

