Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Uniper from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nord/LB lowered Uniper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Oddo Bhf lowered Uniper from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13. Uniper has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $42.89.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

