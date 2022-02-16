UniMex Network (UMX) Trading Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, UniMex Network has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $107,600.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00045205 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.14 or 0.07127543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,091.83 or 0.99984954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00048461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00050604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002920 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,552,369 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

