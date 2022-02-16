UniLayer Market Capitalization Reaches $5.05 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 7% lower against the dollar. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $592,852.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

UniLayer Coin Profile

LAYER is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,090,721 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

