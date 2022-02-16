Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.62

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.62 and traded as high as C$22.54. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$21.98, with a volume of 49,768 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uni-Select has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.29.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of C$962.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.23.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.