Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($4.62) Per Share (NASDAQ:RARE)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($4.62) for the year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RARE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.55.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $73.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.37 and a 52-week high of $151.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,719,000 after purchasing an additional 498,387 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 229,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.