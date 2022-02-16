Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($4.62) Per Share (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($4.62) for the year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RARE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.55.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $73.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.37 and a 52-week high of $151.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,719,000 after purchasing an additional 498,387 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 229,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

