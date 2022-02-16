UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $77.78

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.78 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 81.20 ($1.10). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 80.80 ($1.09), with a volume of 8,772,561 shares changing hands.

UKCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.15) price objective on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.15) price objective on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get UK Commercial Property REIT alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 77.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. UK Commercial Property REIT’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

In other news, insider Ken McCullagh bought 30,000 shares of UK Commercial Property REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($34,100.14).

About UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.