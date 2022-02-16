UBS Group Reiterates “€32.00” Price Target for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been assigned a €32.00 ($36.36) price target by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AD has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($33.52) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($36.93) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.90 ($36.25) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of €14.72 ($16.73) and a one year high of €20.42 ($23.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.