Ubiq Market Capitalization Reaches $5.02 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and $1,463.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

