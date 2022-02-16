U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 70,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 714,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.24. The stock had a trading volume of 132,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,791,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

